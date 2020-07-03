April Obholz Bergeler, U.S. Census Coordinator for Chaffee County, will be visiting Buena Vista Sunday, setting up a table with iPads and swag for people who have not yet filed their census information.
She will be at the Firecracker Business Walk, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Buena Vista Welcome Center and Chamber Of Commerce, 343 U.S. 24.
Attendees are welcome to stop by to complete their 2020 Census or ask questions.
