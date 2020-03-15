During the emergency closure, the Buena Vista school district will be providing a bagged lunch meal from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20, according to a press release from schools superintendent Lisa Yates.
Families/students may pick up a meal by driving or walking to the Avery-Parsons Elementary School drop off loop on East Main Street between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., each day.
People will be outside to deliver the bag to individuals in their car during this time.
The district will make its best estimate regarding the number of bags to prepare enough for all who need, Yates said. As the week moves along, we will have a better idea of quantity needed.
Yates noted this service is available to all families; there are no qualifiers. The district will determine later in the week if meals will continue through spring break.
Written by our sister paper The Chaffee County Times at www.chaffeecountytimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.