Outdoor enthusiasts from Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region, which includes Chaffee County, are invited to a caucus Tuesday to hear updates on efforts to open a new state park, to increase public access opportunities and other agency goals for 2020.
Region Manager Brett Ackerman will lead the caucus from 6-8 p.m. in CPW’s Southeast Regional offices, 4255 Sinton Road in Colorado Springs.
Willie Kalaskie and Larry McCormack, Southeast Colorado’s public representatives to CPW’s statewide Sportspersons’ Roundtable, will also participate. They represent the public’s position on important policy decisions and issues at the regional level, according to a press release.
The caucus agenda includes efforts by CPW to open a new state park on the 19,200-acre property near Trinidad known as Fishers Peak. Ackerman is leading the agency’s effort and will describe work being done to get at least a portion of the property open for public hiking, mountain biking and hunting by 2021, if not sooner.
CPW officials will update the public on public hunting access and talk about small game hunting opportunities.
In addition, the caucus gives residents an opportunity to provide input on how CPW manages wildlife, CPW policies, regulations and resource management decisions.
For more information call 719-227-5200 or visit cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Roundtable.aspx.
