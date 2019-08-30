Buena Vista – The Seven Peaks Music Festival will return this weekend for its second outing at the Meadows west of Buena Vista.
The campgrounds open at 8 a.m. Friday for the event, which last year brought about 8,000 people to Buena Vista.
Passes for the event will be available at the box office, the entrance to the Meadows off CR 350. The box office will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday
The traffic plan to enter the festival grounds just outside of town limits on CR 350 will take back roads like last year, directing festivalgoers off U.S. 24 onto CR 384 when traveling south from I-70, and onto Gregg Drive when traveling north from U.S. 24/285, with both streams of traffic turning east onto CR 350, Crossman Avenue, from CR 361.
The country music festival produced by Live Nation will bring in Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Mitchell Tenpenny, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Ryan Hurd, Steep Canyon Rangers, The War and Treaty, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack.
Sunday night’s headliner performance is by, of course, the festival’s co-curator, Dierks Bentley.
In addition, ’90s-era stars Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio and Deana Carter, with a special performance by Bentley’s own Hot Country Knights, will perform Friday.
The secondary stage will host local favorites Rapidgrass as well as Clare Dunn, HARDY, Lauren Jenkins, Larkin Poe, Kendell Marvel, Teddy Robb, Seaforth, Chris Shiflett and Rita Wilson.
Buena Vista’s Coletrain Music Academy will host a kids’ music camp at the Meadows during the festival.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.