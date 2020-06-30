Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center received a $199,900 grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA).
The grant was made possible through DOLA’s Energy and Mineral Impact Assistance Fund.
The grant will be used for equipment at the Custer County Medical Center in Westcliffe, including equipment for information systems, rehab, cardiology and imaging.
The grant will enable the purchase of an X-ray machine, ehocardiogram table, caridac stress test system and rehabilitation equipment.
“We are very grateful for DOLA’s support and its partnership with us for our patients’ healthcare needs in Westcliffe and the surrounding communities. The project supports the goal of the Office of Governor Polis to identify and implement policies that will reduce healthcare costs while expanding access to quality care in every corner of Colorado,” Kimla Robinson, HRRMC foundation director said.
Rick Garcia, DOLA executive director said, “This award assists with helping to meet the governor’s goal of reducing the costs of healthcare for rural Coloradans. We are continually looking for ways to support rural hospitals, clinics and enlarge primary care accessibility to rural populations with EIAF capital grants.”
The HRRMC Foundation provides the hospital with financial support to facilitate innovative programs and provide state-of-the-art healthcare services to the Salida Hospital District. For more information about the Foundation’s initiatives, call Robinson at 719-530-2218.
