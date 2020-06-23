The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce will not hold Gold Rush Days in August, postponing the event until 2021 due to COVID-19.
Melissa Traynham, events coordinator, confirmed the chamber will postpone the event, which was scheduled for the first weekend in August around Buena Vista’s annual pack burro race.
The burro race is one of three legs of the Triple Crown in Colorado’s summer heritage sport, along with races in Leadville and Fairplay.
Those towns, like Buena Vista, host the races in connection with public events: Burro Days in Fairplay and Boom Days in Leadville.
Both Burro Days and Boom Days were canceled earlier this year.
Brad Wann, race director for the Western Pack Burro Ass-ociation, said that regardless of whether Gold Rush Days goes on, he will seek permission to go forward with the race not just in BV but also in Fairplay and Leadville.
