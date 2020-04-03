As of Thursday, more than 220 donors had given about $240,000 to Chaffee County Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund (ERF).
The fund is designed to help individuals, families, organizations and businesses economically impacted by recently implemented COVID-19 restrictions.
Joseph Teipel, foundation executive director, said funding has exceeded initial expectations. The fund’s beginning goal was $200,000, which donors helped meet within the first week of the campaign.
In mid-March, the foundation began discussions with Buena Vista and Salida administrations to have the fund assist those financially affected by COVID-19. The initial goal of the prelaunch phase was $50,000, which it reached in 48 hours. The fund received $130,000 before even going public.
Now that the foundation has met its goal, its officials will now focus on meeting all local needs and not necessarily a specific number.
While the funding has been successful in its initial launch, those who are not financially impacted as much are still encouraged to help those in need. Teipel said a minimum of 5,000 county residents will be out of work, according to data from the Chaffee County Office of Housing. Teipel anticipates assisting community members for at least two months.
The ERF was established in early October as a result of the Decker Fire. Teipel said it would become a staple of Chaffee County Community Foundation that is meant to be activated during times of need.
He said he wanted to express gratitude to the community for acknowledging how much economic effect COVID-19 would have locally and for responding immediately.
The foundation is partnered with Chaffee County Department of Human Services to help with financial assistance. About 80 percent of the money is reserved specifically for individuals or families.
The Department of Human Services can be reached at 719-530-2500 or chaffeebenefits@state.co.us. From there, applicants will go through an initial screening process in which, even if they are not inducted into Human Services programs, they will automatically have their information forwarded to Chaffee County Community Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.