The Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office reported about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday it had located a 2017 Toyota Sienna, stolen by two inmates who escaped from Custer County Jail Sunday, in an open field in Walsenburg.
The fugitives are Jerry Williams, 39, of La Junta and Bryan Webb, 30, of Walsenburg.
Huerfano County notified the Custer County Sheriff’s Office that the vehicle did not appear to have any significant damage and was most likely abandoned.
Custer County sent a deputy to Walsenburg to process the vehicle.
Huerfano County continues to track leads on the two escapees in the Walsenburg area.
Williams and Webb are considered dangerous, and authorities are asking anyone who has information about their whereabouts to contact local law enforcement.
The Custer County sheriff warns the public not to approach them and to call 911 if they see either suspect.
