The temporary Emergency Road Closure in Saguache County just southeast of Poncha Pass relating to the Decker Fire has been rescinded.
The San Luis Valley Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management made the announcement effective at noon today, Oct. 18.
The earlier order had temporarily closed all BLM system and non-system routes east of U.S. 285 from the top of Poncha Pass south to the vicinity of Yankee and Rock creeks in Saguache County.
BLM officials put the closure into effect to ensure public and firefighter safety.
All system routes managed by the BLM are now open to the public.
The notice was put out by Melissa Garcia, field office manager of the San Luis Valley Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.