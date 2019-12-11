Twenty-four competitors from Salida and the surrounding area took their best shots Saturday during the Salida Elks Hoop Shoot at Salida High School.
In the ages 8-9 division, Cotopaxi’s Sophie Eggleston won the girls’ division while Salidan Henry Pottebaum won the boys’ division. Finishing behind Pottebaum were Shaun Crowther of La Jara in second and Cotopaxi’s Garrett Gillespie in third.
In the girls’ 10-11 division, Bree Crowther, also of La Jara, won the crown while Salidan Madelyn Johnson finished second and Cotopaxi resident Hayden Eggleston placed third.
Salidan Max Fletcher won the boys’ 10-11 division. Salidans Keaden Lake and Jacob Anderson finished second and third, respectively.
In the girls’ 12-13 division, Cotopaxi’s Trinity Bertolino won the title while Salida’s Braeden Johnson finished second.
In the boys’ 12-13 division, Salidans took the top three spots. Caiven Lake won the division, followed by Kason Westphal in second and Eli Schwarz in third.
Caiven Lake was the top boys’ shooter, sinking 19 of 25 shots. Trinity Bertolino made 17 of her 25 attempts to lead the girls.
The winners now move on to the district competition, which will be held Jan. 11 in Glenwood Springs. This is the 48th year of the Elks National Foundation Hoop Shoot program.
