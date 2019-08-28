A fire burning near Shawnee Peak, east of Kenosha Pass in the Lost Creek Wilderness Area of Park County, caused the haze seen Tuesday morning in the Salida area.
The fire was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Monday and had grown to 40 acres by 11 p.m.
The Park County Sheriff’s Office closed several trails in the area, including Ben Tyler, Brookside Payne Creek, North Fork Long Gulch and Rock Creek.
The Shawnee Peak Fire was still burning as of Tuesday morning, and firefighters were being flown into the area to begin fire suppression using natural features on the landscape, a U.S. Forest Service press release reported.
The fire is in a remote area in steep and rugged terrain with limited access, and no homes are currently threatened.
So far no road closures have occurred due to firefighting activity, and traffic on U.S. 285 has not been affected.
