Alpine Achievers Initiative will offer two online training programs beginning in late July for residents to learn how to combat racism in their workplace and everyday lives.
The programs offered are “How to Raise an Anti-Racist Kid” and “Anti-Racist Leadership in Practice,” a press release stated.
“How To Raise an Anti-Racist Kid” will be offered from 5:30-7 p.m. July 28 on Zoom. The hour-long presentation will be followed by a 30-minute Q&A period. Registration is unlimited and a $10 donation is suggested.
The introductory presentation will propose strategies, practices and activities for engaging children in conversations around race. Presenters will share age-appropriate resources to help attendees develop an action plan specific to their racial identity, culture and experience.
“Anti-Racist Leadership in Practice” will be offered in two three-part series on Zoom. One series will take place from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 4, Aug. 18 and Sept. 1, while the other will be the same times on Aug. 21, Aug. 28 and Sept. 4.
There is a $250 registration fee, and attendance is capped at 20 participants.
The series is designed for community leaders who plan to take the first steps toward becoming anti-racist allies. It is intended to challenge attendees to venture out of their comfort zone and launch into action. The training will touch on self-exploration, critical examination of systemized racism and gearing up for leadership.
For more information or to register for either program, visit alpineachievers.org/articles/2020/6/24/anti-racist-trainings-available-for-community-members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.