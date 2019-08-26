A project to restore native Rio Grande cutthroat trout in Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve has been postponed and will not occur this year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced.
Due to the long winter and cool temperatures, biological conditions in the creek and lakes were not suitable to conduct the chemical treatment operation that was planned for this. The project will be rescheduled for next summer, according to a press release.
The project was planned for Upper Sand Creek Lake, Lower Sand Creek Lake and Sand Creek.
All regular fishing regulations for that area will resume today. In preparation for the project, CPW had removed all bag and possession limits in late July.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the National Park Service and Trout Unlimited are working cooperatively on the plan to bring the native Rio Grande cutthroat back to its original habitat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.