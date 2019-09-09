Partiers gather Thursday at Salida SteamPlant for Boddy Jam, celebrating late Salidan William Boddy and raising money for the William Boddy Passion to Learn Scholarship program. From left are Jacques Boddy, Trish Bews, Michael Varnum and Cindy Flanagan. “I wish we were still celebrating William’s birthday,” Varnum said, “instead of doing Boddy Jam.”