Salida Council for the Arts is accepting applications until June 26 for community grants to be awarded to local artists and other creatives.
Grants of up to $500 each will be awarded to applicants seeking funding to organize local arts and cultural projects, according to a press release.
Selections will be made by July 15. Projects should be completed within the calendar year.
Applicants may be individuals or organizations. Grants are for a specific creative project and not for an artist’s or arts organization’s operating budget.
Residency in Salida is not required, but the project must have a definable connection to the community as well as support the council’s goals, which include enriching the community’s culture through supporting excellence in the arts; increasing the community’s awareness of and appreciation for the arts; promoting and encouraging arts education; and serving as liaison between the local arts, businesses, government and educational institutions.
For applications and submission methods, visit 23d7df84-bc9c-4843-aab8-e6ea9150dbc6.filesusr.com/ugd/d0a05a_ac931259dc584ccaac3d3fbe626879e4.pdf.
