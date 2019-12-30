As 2019 gives way to 2020, a host of activities are available to get out and enjoy the great outdoors or have fun indoors to ring in the new year.
New Year’s Eve
Monarch Mountain holds its annual torchlight parade and fireworks display at the resort.
Live music will be performed by Roundhouse Assembly and at dusk the Torchlight Parade heads down the Freeway run followed by a fireworks show.
Salida’s Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St., will host a New Year’s Eve party featuring music by Mo’Champipple and the Miso Horns starting at 9:30 p.m. with a champagne toast at midnight. There is a $4 cover charge
In Buena Vista revelers can celebrate the new year with music by Rapidgrass from 7-10 p.m. at the Ivy Ballroom at Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. After watching the ball drop in New York City, the party continues at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St., with music by Leadville Cherokee until 2 a.m. Cost for both events is $40 or $25 for each individual event. Tickets may be purchased online at bit.ly/2RDEGCW.
New Year’s Day
Kick off New Year’s Day with some exercise in Salida and Buena Vista.
Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, will open at 8 a.m. for those who want to start 2020 with a swim or a dip in the hot springs pool.
Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area hosts a guided First Day Hike in the northern Fourmile Recreation Area in the area of the Old Midland Railroad Grade.
The loop will be designed so that hiking will be done on the existing roads, trails and major washes in the area – minimal cross-country foot travel will be done in deep snow.
The free hike is led by naturalist Bob Hickey.
Pets are allowed on leash or direct command.
The hike is not recommended for children younger than 10.
For more information and to register, call AHRA at 719-539-7289.
At 10 a.m. the annual New Year’s Day 5K kicks off at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
The race is for runners of all ability levels, and costumes are encouraged. Hot beverages and snacks will be provided before and after the race at the Scout Hut.
The top three male and female finishers will receive prizes presented by 7,000 Feet Running Co. at the end of the race. Cost to participate is $10 per person.
Race day registration starts at 9 a.m. at Salida Rotary Scout Hut.
