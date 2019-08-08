Trevor Martineau appeared in District Court Wednesday with attorney Magdalena Rosa.
Martineau faces multiple charges stemming from an alleged attempt to introduce contraband in the form of illegal substances into the Buena Vista Correctional Facility while he was employed there as a guard.
Rosa told the court a disposition had been reached and Martineau would be entering plea.
She asked the court to set bond so Martineau could get his affairs in order prior to entering his plea and sentencing.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy denied the request for a bond reduction, saying his practice in cases involving distribution, where there is significant evidence that the offense occurred, is to not let the accused out before sentencing.
Martineau is expected to enter a plea at his next court date at 11 a.m. Aug. 21.
