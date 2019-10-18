Rep. Doug Lamborn, (R-Colorado Springs), issued a statement Thursday about the response to and efforts to fight the Decker Fire.
“As we have seen in the past, Colorado forest fires are very dangerous and unpredictable and rapidly threaten urban and agricultural communities.
“In the face of these challenges, we are grateful for the vigilance of the firefighters who are actively fighting in very difficult mountain terrain and windy conditions,” Lamborn said.
“I want to thank the Fremont and Chaffee County officials, including Sheriffs Allen Cooper and John Spezze, for their judicious evacuation of residents in Salida and the surrounding areas, Commissioners Greg Felt and Dwayne McFall and the incident commanders, for their work and communication efforts made to keep our communities safe,” he said.
Lamborn represents Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Chaffee and Fremont counties.
