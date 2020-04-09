by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Chaffee County Public Health reported a third death in the county due to COVID-19 Wednesday during the daily update on Facebook Live by CCPH director and Incident Command for COVID-19, Andrea Carlstrom.
As of Wednesday the county had 38 positive or probable cases of the virus four more cases than reported Tuesday.
Of those, 20 cases are from Columbine Manor Care Center where 13 residents and 7 associates have tested positive for the virus.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported as of Tuesday there were 5,655 positive COVID-19 cases in the state.
So far 29,199 people have been tested for the disease in 54 affected counties.
The state reported 1,162 people have been hospitalized and 193 have died from COVID-19.
A total of 44 outbreaks have been reported at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
In surrounding counties, CDPHE reports as of Tuesday Lake County had 3 cases, Park County had 5, Fremont County had 4, Saguache County had 3, Gunnison County had 98 and Pitkin had 39.
