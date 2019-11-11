Mule deer are entering their mating season – known as “the rut” – and Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds Coloradans to be careful around deer and especially bucks, which can act aggressively at this time of year.
Wandering bucks are prone to get tangled in backyard items, CPW officials said in a press release. Residents are asked to remove items from their yards in which deer can be entangled, including hammocks, game nets, swings, lawn chairs, tomato cages, kids’ toys, bicycles, hanging lights, etc.
Bucks have a one-track mind at this time of year – they want a mate. They can become agitated if any other animal, object or person appears to be posing a challenge. Dogs are often targets, and they can be badly injured by a buck’s antlers. Several attacks have been reported around the state this fall.
Deer can become aggressive toward humans. CPW advises to stay well away from them and do not try to get close for a selfie.
The rut lasts until about mid-December.
CPW recommends:
- Keep dogs on a leash.
- On walks, with or without your dog, stay as far away from deer as possible.
- Don’t allow dogs to roam free.
- Make sure your dog is safe when it’s outside.
- Never let your dog chase deer or other wildlife.
- Never leave food outside that could attract wildlife.
- Tell children not to approach deer or any other wildlife.
- For more information about Colorado’s wildlife, visit cpw.state.co.us.
