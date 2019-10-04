Colorado Department of Transportation issued a speed reduction to 40 mph on U.S. 50 just east of Salida in response to the Decker Fire Thursday.
The speed limit is set at 40 mph from the U.S. 50, Colo. 291 junction at mm 223 for a seven-mile stretch to Wellsville at mm 230.
CDOT urges motorists to obey the reduced speed limit.
The reduction is required for safety due to increased emergency traffic from the Decker Fire which is burning south of U.S. 50.
For more information visit cotrip.com.
