Chaffee County Fire Protection District Chief Robert Bertram said Monday that investigation of the burned cabin at Young Life’s Frontier Ranch determined that Sunday’s fire was unintentional.
Bertram said the fire started in the stone chimney, which due to age had begun to fall apart, but the damage could not be seen from the outside. The cabin was built in the 1940s.
He said the fire got into the ceiling and spread through the two bedrooms, where four interns from Young Life were staying.
No one was injured, but Bertram said the interns lost a lot of personal items because the two bedrooms were “gutted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.