Updates: facebook.com/deckerfire2019
U.S. Forest Service info, includes land closures: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6592/
U.S. Forest Service Public Information Office: 719-626-1095
Chaffee County emergency notification sign-up: chaffeesheriff.org/communication/everbridge
Fremont County emergency notification sign-up: fremontco.com/alert-fremont
Evacuations/closures/alerts: chaffeesheriff.org
Interactive fire map: https://arcg.is/1zPGWH
Email questions: 2019.decker@firenet.gov
Air quality: colorado.gov/airquality/colo_advisory.aspx
Evacuation services: Red Cross local headquarters, Salida Rotary Scout Hut at Riverside Park
Road information: cotrip.com
