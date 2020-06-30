Former Colorado Governor and onetime presidential hopeful John Hickenlooper won the Democratic primary race for United States Senator against Andrew Romanoff, former speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives, according to unofficial election results released by the Secretary of State Tuesday.
With 7,062 ballots recorded, Chaffee County turned out at a rate of 51.16 percent, higher than the state turnout of 37.97 percent for a primary election with only three locally contested races.
Chaffee County voters turned out for Hickenlooper with 2645 votes, compared to 1605 for Romanoff, 62.32 percent of the total votes.
Statewide, Hickenlooper received 59.85 percent of the vote.
The incumbent Republican in the Senate race, Cory Gardner, was unopposed in his primary.
Libertarian voters in Chaffee County were evenly split on their primary selection for U.S. Senate, casting eight votes each for Gaylon Kent and Raymon Anthony Doane.
Statewide, Doane took the primary with 3,124 votes to Kent’s 37.83.
In the Republican Party primary for District Attorney in the 11th Judicial District, Chaffee County cast 51.38 percent of its 2,468 votes for Linda Stanley over Thom K. LeDoux.
The Democratic candidate in the DA Race, Kaitlin Turner, ran unopposed.
In the race for Chaffee County Commission District 1, Republican Hannah Hannah and the incumbent, Democrat Keith Baker were each unopposed in their respective primaries. They, along with Libertarian candidate Bonnie Davis, will run against each other for the seat representing northern Chaffee County in November.
