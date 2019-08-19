Two meetings about the Chaffee County Community Wildfire Protection Plan have been scheduled for early October.
The first meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., and the other is at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
Central Colorado Conservancy board President Cindy Williams said in an email that the meetings are to share the plan’s progress so far and solicit community feedback.
