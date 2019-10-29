Jon Roorda, Chaffee County planning manager, announced a little after 1:30 p.m. that due to adverse weather the work session planned for 5 p.m. today has been cancelled.
However the public meeting at 6 p.m. today will be held by teleconference for the sole purpose of continuing the scheduled items to a yet undetermined date.
The public may attend the meeting or can participate by teleconference.
To participate by teleconference contact the planning department at 719-530-5566 for additional information.
