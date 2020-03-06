The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to CR 306–Cottonwood Pass in the vicinity of the Avalanche Trailhead on a report of a person that was deceased about 5:30 p.m., Thursday, March 5.
According to a press release issued late Thursday night by Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze, sheriff personnel arrived and discovered a male that was deceased.
An investigation has been initiated and as a result CR 306 west of Rainbow Lake is closed until the investigation at the scene is completed.
This is an open on-going investigation so no further details are available at this time, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.