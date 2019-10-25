The Decker Fire incident command team declared the fire 100 percent contained as of Thursday morning.
The incident command team reminded residents that the fire is not yet out, smoke from larger-diameter fuels will continue to be visible, and winds will continue to be a factor.
In the wake of containment news, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze lifted the Stage 2 fire ban in unincorporated Chaffee County and all pre-evacuation orders for Chaffee County residents in connection with the Decker Fire.
The lifting of the fire ban does not include lands within the U.S. Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management boundaries.
In a press release Spezze thanked the residents who were affected by the Decker Fire for their “outstanding patience and cooperation” and Chaffee County residents for their assistance during the fire.
“Our community is second to none,” he said.
Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper also lifted the remaining pre-evacuation designation in Zone 1 near Howard.
The Bureau of Land Management in Cañon City announced Tuesday all public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management in Chaffee County are now open to the public.
Keith Berger, BLM Royal Gorge Field Office manager, confirmed Thursday the bureau lifted fire restrictions on BLM-administered lands in the San Luis Valley and southern and central Colorado, which includes land in Chaffee and Fremont counties.
The Decker Fire incident management team reported overnight snow Wednesday into Thursday helped curb fire behavior with accumulations of more than 4 inches in the area of the fire.
The focus in all areas of the fire will now switch from suppression to suppression repair and backhaul of equipment, the incident command reported.
This will involve clearing and chipping brush, repairing dozer and hand lines and installing erosion control measures, as well as removing pumps, hoses, sprinklers and “pumpkin” water tanks.
A Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) Team will continue to conduct assessments in the area of the fire.
A BAER assessment addresses post-wildfire threats to life and safety, property and critical natural or cultural resources on National Forest System lands and takes immediate actions to implement emergency stabilization measures before the first major storms.
Due to the diminished threat of the fire spreading, crews will no longer operate after dark.
Structure protection equipment will be picked up in many areas where it has been determined that the threat has diminished to the point that it can be removed.
Some “pumpkin” water tanks may remain, but all pumps and hoses were pulled to protect equipment from the predicted snowstorm.
Suppression repair will be ongoing, with water bars being installed in some areas for erosion protection.
The spot fire in the southeast corner continues to display minimal activity with occasional smoke, and the area of active fire near Simmons Peak has exhibited very little movement for the past several days, the team reported.
The fire along the “minimal risk, limited action” brown line on the north and northwest side will continue to be monitored.
Incident command asks that people continue to respect road closures.
For road closures in Chaffee, Fremont and Saguache counties, visit:
San Isabel Forest closures: tinyurl.com/SanIsabelClosures.
Rio Grande Forest closures: tinyurl.com/RioGrandeClosures.
BLM closures: Facebook @BLMColoradoFire or tinyurl.com/BLMClosure.
