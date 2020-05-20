Salida Middle School will hold a “good-bye school year, hello summer” parade today to “wrap up this very unusual school year,” Principal Will Wooddell said in a letter to SMS families.
“We want to share a send-off to summer that is appropriate to the times,” he said.
From 6-6:30 p.m. today, students and parents are invited to drive around the school building and wave to teachers and staff, who will be stationed along the outside of the school to offer an official close to the 2019-2020 school year.
Wooddell said, “We miss getting to see our students.”
Participants are asked to stay in their cars to practice safe social distancing.
