With an early and extended spring break for local students due to COVID-19 prevention measures, parents may be looking for ways for kids to keep up their academic skills during the lull.
To add variety into a long break schedule, here is a list of 10 free online sites to explore with children and young adults to keep that learning spark lit.
• Cool Math, coolmath.com: The site has math lessons and activities for all levels from addition to precalculus. Some games cannot be played on a phone and need a computer.
• Exploratorium, exploratorium.edu/snacks: The Exploratorium in San Francisco, California, has a variety of science activity ideas for all ages on its website.
• Highlights, highlights kids.com: Features lesson plans, activities, videos and project ideas for children ages 5-12.
• Mensa, mensaforkids.org: Mensa membership is not required for this site that features lesson plans, activities and games for older kids or kids who need more of a challenge.
• National Geographic Kids, kids.nationalgeographic.com: The site is a resource for science and social studies related games, videos and online articles.
• Nick Jr., nickjr.com/games: This site for younger kids has games and videos covering a variety of subjects.
• Old Farmer’s Almanac, almanac.com/kids: The site has science facts and astronomy and weather information for kids to explore.
• Public Broadcasting Service, pbskids.org: Provides games and videos for younger children with activity ideas and tips for parents.
• Scholastic, kids.scholastic.com: This site requires registration but is free. Several literacy-based activities are available. Some activities require a computer rather than a phone.
• Time Magazine, timeforkids.com: The weekly news magazine puts out editions for kindergarten through sixth-grade students. During the COVID-19 disruption the company is making digital versions available for free.
