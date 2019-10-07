The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Command Post moved on Sunday from its original location in the Ace Hardware parking lot to CR 107-108. The post is a hub for law enforcement working the Decker Fire.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said the command post plays a role in coordinating sheriff’s officers, who are handling the escorting of evacuees to and from their residences.
Roadblocks, with two workers each, have been set up at all access points to the fire area. People are allowed in only with an official escort.
People seeking an escort must first call the Chaffee County Communications Center at 719-539-2596. Then, someone from the sheriff’s office will meet them at the mobile command post and escort then to their home.
Spezze said people are allowed to return only for essential items, such as medications, and visits are limited to 15 minutes.
He said he didn’t know how long these restrictions would last, but stressed that these steps were put into place to ensure safety.
Spezze says he understands many evacuees are frustrated but asked that they be respectful of the situation.
The sheriff said command post personnel will try to accommodate every request. However, the Decker Fire has been very resource intensive, he said.
Spezze said due to the fire he has cancelled all Sheriff’s Office personnel leaves and days off, and everyone is working 12-hour shifts. The sheriff’s days have been long as well; he recently logged a 36-hour continuous shift.
The sheriff’s office is getting help. Salida Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and Department of Corrections personnel have been helping man barricades and roadblocks, Spezze said.
As well, Salida Police Department is helping cover calls for service on the south end of the county, and Buena Vista Police Department is helping to cover the north, he said.
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office will still respond to all calls, and calls for service will still be answered, Spezze said.
However, no vehicle identification number inspection calls will be taken at this time.
“Call us if you need us,” Spezze said.
The sheriff reminds everyone to follow the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook and check the office website – chaffeesheriff.org –for updates.
