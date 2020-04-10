Several resources are available for county residents who are experiencing financial hardships due to lost or decreased work in the wake of COVID-19 prevention measures.
Tara Printy, Chaffee County Department of Human Services benefits team supervisor said her department has become the hub for those affected by COVID-19 that are in need of financial assistance or any other assistance.
She said CCDHS has been working very closely with Chaffee County Community Foundation to help families and individuals in Chaffee County get assistance and help with things like rent utilities and any other essential bills.
CCCF has been raising funds for the community and so far has raised over $250,000 for the Emergency Response Fund which can provide emergency funds for individuals who don’t qualify for assistance through DHS and for non-profits affected by COVID-19.
Printy said CCDHS is encouraging folks to use new Google forms that the department has created to apply for assistance, the Chaffee County Emergency Assistance form.
The 15 question form can be found on the Chaffee County Community Foundation website.
Printy said it will help streamline the process so that the department can work faster and more organized to be able to assist applicants in any way possible.
The form will soon be available on the Chaffee County website.
The form is designed to help determine what assistance and resources are available that would be a best fit for needs depending on whether a household consists of a family or an individual.
Assistance is available to anyone who has been affected by COVID- 19 either by losing a job or having decreased hours.
Printy also encouraged those who need assistance with rent or mortgage payments to apply for Salvation Army Rental and Mortgage Assistance.
The program will help folks with up to $2,000 for a month of rent or a mortgage payment. Call 303-295-3366 or 855-768-7977 for assistance.
CCDHS encourages people to apply for Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP), which will help with heating costs through the rest of the season.
Applications for several programs can be outside of the CCDHS office in both Buena Vista at 114 Linderman Ave. and Salida at 448 E. First St.
Applications are also posted right outside the buildings including public assistance application programs such as Medicaid and food assistance and LEAP and can be submitted in a dropbox at either office.
You can also apply through the Colorado Program Eligibility and Application Kit at chaffee-hhs.org/department-of-social-services/public-assistance/.
“This is a time that we are really encouraging folks to reach out to us for help in any way that we can to all work together and try to get through this very trying time.”
For more information about applications call 530-2500 or email chaffeebenefits@state.co.us.
CCDHS staff is currently working remotely but are frequently checking messages responding to people within 2 business days Printy said.
So far 120 households needing financial assistance have been helped by the CCDHS and CCCF.
“We are trying to spread the word and help as many folks as we can,” said Printy.
