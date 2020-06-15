Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed new cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 were found east of Barr Lake State Park in Adams County.
It was the seventh Colorado county with positive cases, according to a CPW press release. The other six counties are Alamosa (wild cottontail and jackrabbits), El Paso (feral rabbits, wild jackrabbits and domestic rabbit), Montezuma (domestic rabbit), Prowers (wild cottontails), Pueblo (wild cottontails) and Weld (domestic rabbit).
CPW picked up six dead jackrabbits from an Adams County landowner after she reported seeing them on the morning of June 4 while walking her property.
The woman said she saw dead rabbits on her property during the previous three weeks – all single ones, never groups of dead rabbits.
Wildlife officers submitted the six jackrabbits to CPW’s Wildlife Health Laboratory for necropsy.
Testing was conducted by the USDA Foreign Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and was reported Thursday as positive for RHDV-2.
