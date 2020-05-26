Salida City Council will vote on a resolution to amend the local state of emergency declaration to facilitate outdoor dining and retail spaces at a special virtual meeting at 1 p.m. today.
The Colorado Liquor Enforcement Division issued an emergency regulation May 15 that established procedures for a licensee seeking to temporarily expand an establishment’s premises into outdoor areas.
If the resolution is approved, council will allow submission of temporary outdoor expansion applications and revocable licenses allowing businesses to encroach in the city’s rights-of-way and public places.
The resolution states that council thinks it is in the best interests of the health, welfare and safety of residents, businesses and customers to allow these adaptations to accommodate businesses during the pandemic.
To register for the meeting, visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/877627289843213581. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with instructions on how to attend virtually.
