When Buddy (Ryan O’Conner), Santa Claus’ (Jim Oliver) oversized elf, discovers he’s actually a human, it takes him on an adventure from the North Pole to faraway New York City to find his father.
Meeting the son he never knew existed comes as an unpleasant surprise for Walter Hobbs (Jamison Schriever), but that isn’t the least of his problems. Hobbs works for a publisher, and with Christmas just around the corner, his boss, Mr. Greenway (Jerri Lines), is demanding a brand-new Christmas story in time for Christmas or Hobbs and his entire staff will be fired.
Buddy’s untimely arrival in New York City turns out to be a good thing for him and for Jovie (Dulce Trujillo), a young lady who is totally lacking in the Christmas spirit. They fall in love.
But there are still problems. Buddy finds many of his New Yorker acquaintances, like Jovie, lack the Christmas spirit and a belief in Santa Claus. Santa’s sleigh no long runs on reindeer power. It runs on Christmas spirit. So Buddy is faced with renewing their Christmas spirit if Santa’s is going to make his annual trip around the world on Christmas Eve.
One problem leads to another in this Christmas in July Calliope performance, but in the end, as you might expect, Buddy the oversized elf emerges as the hero. It’s a great, fun show for kids as well as adults and with plenty of dancing and vocal talent included. After all, it is a musical.
This year marks the 21st season for Calliope, a theatrical group for kids, which was started by Jerri and the late Jack Lines when they “retired” to Salida in 1999 after more than 30 years in theater in New York City. The theme song for the show was written by Jack.
“Elf Jr. the Musical” is a whimsical, fun show featuring about 20 children and a few very talented adults, some of whom were “Calliope kids” themselves in years past. Kyria Stange, the assistant director, is one of them, having performed in Calliope productions for 11 years.
The cast includes Jim Oliver, Ryan O’Conner, Kayla Pursell, Gracie Webster, Amariah Austin, Saydee Egley, Radisen Lawrence, Araya Manchego, Gabryella McDaniel, Madisen Neikam, Carson McConathy, Trey Andres, Kaelin Martellaro, Kaylee Johnson, Karli Bainbridge, Shaylyn Gallegos, Jamison Schriever, Dovie Newell, Jennifer Van Eps, Gavin Wierzbinski, Anna Johnson, Dulce Trujillo, Jerri Lines, Shannon Hall and Rahslin Dissmeyer.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. West Sackett Ave.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $3 for kids and are available at Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, 406 W. U.S. 50, or at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.