Salida dentists are urging their clients to only make appointments with them if they are experiencing urgent conditions.
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, all non-emergency dental procedures are to be postponed until April 30 in accordance with American Dental Association’s coronavirus guidelines.
Dave Belmont, partner and dentist at Salida Family Dentistry, said the practice has been following guidelines by accepting only patients with broken teeth, absent teeth, oral trauma, toothaches, dental abscesses, large cavities and denture problems. Orthodontic treatments are also limited to traumatic conditions that make it difficult to consume food.
To prioritize the safety of staff and patients, the dentistry has been screening patients over the phone before making appointments. All visitors will have to fill out a questionnaire beforehand regarding whether they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.
Currently only one patient is allowed in the office at one time. Patients who are waiting should stay in their cars until they are called in.
The practice has also increased sterilization protocols by removing toys and magazines from the office before state regulations were even applied. Staff members are wearing personal protective equipment like N95 masks and gowns when helping clients. They have also been using Isodry to reduce aerosol produced during treatment.
Because coronavirus’ effects are continuously being discovered, Belmont said they do not yet know if oral health has any effect on its potency.
Staff hours have been reduced, but employees can be contacted every day. Office hours now are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., but that time frame is flexible on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Clients can reach out to their specific dentist through the cell phone numbers available on the dentistry’s answering machine. If patients have any questions or concerns regardless of urgency, they are encouraged to call Salida Family Dentistry’s office at 719-553-5346.
John Takacs, marketing director of Relaxation Dental Specialties, said their facility has been adapting to COVID-19 regulations by only treating those with urgent conditions such as uncontrolled bleeding, oral cellulitis and any conditions that compromise airways.
They have kept their entire staff employed but have had to reduce hours.
Potential patients will also be prescreened over the phone to check that they are not showing symptoms or have been exposed.
Takacs recommends people who may not have urgent conditions, but are still in need of a routine checkup or treatment for mild pain, to call their dentist and get on the schedule as soon as possible because once facilities fully reopen, there will be a surge of patients looking to get treated.
Relaxation Dental Specialties is available 24/7 and can be reached at 719-215-4150.
Information on what constitutes a dental emergency can be found on the American Dental Association’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.