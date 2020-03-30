Chaffee County Public Health announced the county’s 12th positive case of COVID-19, along with two probable positive cases, Sunday morning,
The probable positive cases are people who have not been tested but came into contact with a positive case and are now symptomatic.
Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said the positive cases “are mainly in the south end of the county so far” and continued to stress social distancing, self-isolation and self-quarantine, which are the only non-pharmaceutical interventions available at the moment.
The county has had one death as of Sunday, an 83-year-old man who died Wednesday.
Public Health is investigating cases, as appropriate, and issuing letters with isolation requirements, as well as obtaining a timeline and list of people and places the positive cases came into contact with.
The 14 cases include men who are 22, 38, 43, 46, 59, 67, 68, 69, 72 and 83 years old and women who are 57, 61, 72 and 80 years old.
As case volume increases, Public Health will only update the community on numbers of positive and probable positive cases on a regular basis, not gender and age. More detailed information will be provided weekly.
As of Sunday, Chaffee County had submitted 137 tests: 87 had come back negative, 12 were positive, one considered probable, and 37 were pending. The case considered probable is different from the county’s two probable positive cases.
The Colorado Department of Public Health also issued a warning to not use chloroquine phosphate, or anything a health care provider does not prescribe, as a COVID-19 remedy because it could kill you.
“They were seeing a lot of chatter about that as a possible remedy,” Carlstrom said.
