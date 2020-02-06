Snow may already be falling at Monarch Mountain this morning as a storm expected to move in overnight is forecast to linger.
Moisture was expected to deepen along the Continental Divide overnight Wednesday, with snow showers breaking out after midnight, mainly across the higher peaks north of Monarch Pass.
Forecasters wrote in area forecast discussion that they will convert a winter storm watch into a warning as the “long duration” snowfall event begins, though any accumulation through this morning will be light.
Most high mountain valleys will drop below zero once again, while Eastern Plains locations will stay in the single digits above zero.
Models agree that a plume of Pacific moisture will stream across the Pacific Northwest and cover the Rockies as well as portions of the Great Basin today and Friday.
This nearly constant tap of moisture over the course of 48 hours is expected to bring a healthy amount of new snow to the Central Mountains.
Coupled with strong northwest flow aloft producing wind as high as 50 mph at times, conditions across the higher elevations of the western Mosquito Range and eastern Sawatch Mountains will become hazardous.
A winter storm warning has been issued for those areas.
An additional disturbance aloft will track across the Rockies today and help spread precipitation chances to the Eastern Plains late today into Friday morning.
Snow amounts for the remaining mountains are expected to fall within the 2- to 5-inch range through Friday.
Precipitation will taper off Friday night, and Saturday is expected to be dry as flow aloft shifts to a more westerly direction ahead of the next incoming system. Plan on highs in the 30s to near 40 for the high valleys.
Long-range models trend to an extremely southern path for the next system. An upper low pressure system will drop out of the Pacific Northwest Saturday night, head due south across Nevada and California on Sunday, then move along the southern California and Arizona borders Monday and Tuesday.
Forecasters said this indicates snow will redevelop over the Central Mountains early Sunday morning, then a strong southwesterly feed of moisture across the Four Corners will continue to spread snow chances to all of the mountains Sunday afternoon through Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.