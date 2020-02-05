Flavored tobacco products will continue to be sold in Salida after city council approved an ordinance to regulate city tobacco sales Tuesday in a 5-1 vote, with Councilwoman Jane Templeton dissenting.
In its original form, Ordinance 2020-03 would amend the Salida Municipal Code to raise minimum age to purchase tobacco to 21, prohibit sales of flavored tobacco products and require vendors to acquire a license to sell tobacco products.
Council voted to delete subsections that would have banned flavored tobacco products. The amendment to remove the flavored tobacco ban passed 4-2 with council members Dan Shore, Mike Pollock, Justin Critelli and Harald Kasper in favor and Templeton and Alisa Pappenfort against removing the ban.
Twenty-three residents spoke on both sides of the issue during a public hearing. Those in favor of passing all aspects of the ordinance cited concerns about increased youth tobacco usage as the primary motivator for their position.
“My main concern about flavored vapes is that the flavoring makes the substance easier to use and more importantly makes it easier to use too much of it,” Salida High School senior Sydney Johnson said.
Those who wished to remove the flavored tobacco ban were concerned that prohibition of such products would infringe on their rights as adults as well as harm local businesses.
“This ordinance threatens the very existence of my business ” said Salida Cutlery and Smoke Shop owner Twyla Rains. “It overreaches to a person’s personal choices.”
No recommendation has yet been made for a licensing fee for vendors. That will be determined in the future and will be based on time and effort involved in enforcement.
A review of the ordinance will take place in six months, when council members will look at factors such municipal court, school and FDA data.
In other business council selected new members of the Salida Planning Commission and Historic Preservation Commission.
The Planning Commission’s two new regular members are Judith Dockery and Johann “Kit” Steimle. Michelle Walker will act as an alternate member. Dockery’s term will expire April 21, 2023, Steimle’s will expire Nov. 7, 2021, and Walker’s will expire June 7, 2020.
Council named Jack Chivvis the new Historic Preservation Commission regular member, whose term will expire March 21, 2023. Steve Chapman was selected as alternate member, whose term will expire Jan. 1, 2022.
Council unanimously approved Resolution 2020-06, which adopts the Chaffee County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
Council also unanimously approved new hotel and restaurant liquor licenses for Tacos El Tapatio, Sweetie’s Sandwich Shop and The Biker & The Baker. It also unanimously approved JSClinton LLC’s liquor license transfer for The Gallery.
The consent agenda passed unanimously. Items on it include:
• Elks annual Sweetheart Dance special event liquor license.
• Chaffee County United special event liquor license.
• 2019 Sewer Reconstruction Project Phase I final settlement.
• 2020 Concrete Maintenance Project.
• 2020 Sewer Rehabilitation Point Repair Project.
• 2020 Employee Compensation Methodology Report.
The next council work session will precede its next regular meeting at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 to avoid falling on Presidents Day.
