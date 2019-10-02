Law enforcement officers advised residents of county roads south of Salida to evacuate their homes early Wednesday morning after a rapid expansion of the Decker Fire.
Pushed by sustained strong southeasterly winds, the fire expanded by some 1,500 acres through the night, to 3,700 acres.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze issued an evacuation order early Wednesday morning for Methodist Mountain Estates, Boot Hill, Piñon Ridge Estates Mountain Village Trailer Park (formerly Paradise Acres) and subdivisions near Methodist Mountain in the area from CR 110, 111 to CR 104, including residents above Tudor Rose on CR 104.
County Road 104, 107 and 110 above County Road 111 are closed to traffic going up into Methodist Mountain.
All residents of those areas have been asked to evacuate to Chaffee County Fairgrounds for accountability information.
As of Wednesday morning, CR 111 is a dividing line. Residents who live on the south side of the road have been advised to evacuate.
Those living on the north side of the road have not received the evacuation advisement as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The Chaffee County Fairgrounds in Poncha Springs has been designated as the evacuation center for those leaving their homes.
Large animals can be evacuated to the fairgrounds, and temporary emergency boarding for dogs, cats and small animals will be provided by Ark-Valley Humane Society as needed at the Buena Vista shelter, 701 Gregg Drive, Buena Vista.
For more information about boarding animals contact the AVHS Shelter at 719-395-2737 or email: info@ark-valley.org.
Through late Tuesday and into Wednesday, flames spread across Methodist’s north face. Winds carried embers to ignite spot fires which, fanned by wind, erupted into flames.
At times, a tower of flames shot into the air as trees ignited.
Through the night, clouds of smoke would cover and hide flames at times which, moments later, would once again be visible as the fire spread west.
