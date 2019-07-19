While all hunting applicants have received the results for this year’s big game draw by now, hunters who failed to draw a tag might still be able to get a license to hunt during an upcoming season.
Leftover licenses will go on sale at 9 a.m. Aug. 6. These licenses have already gone through the draw process and still have quota remaining. Other licenses that have been returned to Colorado Parks and Wildlife for a refund/reissue will go on sale a week later. The reissue of limited of big game limited licenses will begin Aug. 13.
The 2019 leftover list will be available at the beginning of August. Hunters can purchase them online at cpwshop.com, by phone at 800-244-5613, at CPW offices or at license retailers.
Over-the-counter big game licenses will go on sale at 9 a.m. Aug. 8.
Some of the licenses are unlimited and available in a range of units and seasons but are restricted to manners of take. An unlimited number of over-the-counter licenses are available for cow and either-sex archery elk; bull elk in the second and third rifle seasons; either-sex elk in the plains; either-sex archery pronghorn; and doe and either-sex whitetail deer.
A leftover draw option gives applicants who were unsuccessful in the initial draw the first chance at any leftover licenses before they go on sale to everyone in August. The leftover draw is underway now until 8 p.m. July 26. Hunters can apply for the leftover draw the same way they applied for the primary draw or by calling 800-244-5613.
