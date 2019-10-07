Chaffee County commissioners will consider extending the declaration of local disaster emergency and clarifying the effects of the declaration on county operations during a special meeting at 8 a.m. today in the commissioners’ meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
Commissioners also will hold their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in their meeting room, with several public hearings on the agenda, beginning at 9:15 a.m.
They will review the Cool Clear Water major impact review for townhouses, located at 9325 CR 160 and 9693 CR 163. This project takes 26.12 acres and creates six two-unit townhouses and a single-family residence on individual lots, with minimum lot size of 5,000 square feet and remaining land as common open space. This hearing is being continued from the Sept. 10 meeting.
Commissioners will hold a public hearing on a request for a plat amendment for property located at 5474 Longbranch Road, Salida. The request is to amend the building envelope to reduce the front setback from 50 feet to 30 feet.
There will be a public hearing for a request for a lot line elimination between 5425 and 5465 Greenhorn Circle, Salida. This will combine the two lots into 4.39 acres.
Assistant county attorney Daniel Tom will present the final resolution to the commissioners for the Nola minor subdivision.
Commissioners will hear a presentation from David Armstrong regarding the board’s position on the Salida School District’s ballot measure 5A, considering annexation into the Colorado Mountain College District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.