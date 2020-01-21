Salida Parks and Recreation Department will unveil its Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PROST) Master Plan at a public meeting from 6-7 p.m. today in the Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Diesel Post, parks and recreation director, said the plan will guide Salida City Council’s future decision-making process concerning parks and recreation maintenance investment, capital improvement, staffing and trail and land acquisition.
Sara Law, recreation supervisor, said the plan has been in development for eight months. Main developers of the plan aside from Parks and Recreation staff were Salida City Council, consulting group 110% Inc. and stakeholders.
Recreation Department organized a community survey with more than 400 responses, 12 focus groups and four public meetings with more than 350 total attendees, over the course of 2019.
The plan begins with a “Setting the Stage” section that provides information on current teams associated with the Recreation Department. The section also explains how the department engages with community and solicits input from citizens. Resulting information is presented in addition to demographic and other quantifiable data.
Post said the other section is “Operational Principles.” In this section, background information is synthesized into recommendations and action plans. This information helped the department develop six principles that will guide future decisions.
The principles were organizational resilience, a healthy Salida, quality infrastructure, access and social equity, connection through recreation and community collaborations. Each principle contains recommendations for short, mid- and long-term actions.
It has been 10 years since the department released a similar master plan. That was when the department was known as the Arts and Recreation Department.
Law encourages anyone with vested interest in Salida parks and recreation to read the plan or attend the unveiling because it will reveal the department’s vision of what direction they would like to go into the future.
Post said the plan will be available in its entirety on salidarec.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.