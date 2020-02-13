Colorado Department of Transportation officials noticed delays on Monarch Pass today as winter maintenance operations and avalanche control work near the ski area is expected to stop traffic for less than an hour.
The work will take place near Monarch Mountain ski area between mile post 199.5 and 205.
Motorists are advised to watch for traffic control personnel when nearing the closure points.
The one-hour closure time is highly dependent upon the amount of snow that may reach the roadway, which will require clearing with heavy equipment.
