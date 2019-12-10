Calliope children’s theater group will conduct auditions for “Airabella, the Dancing Snowflake” from noon to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Hi Steppin’ Studios, 547 Jones Ave.
Performers, from ages 6 to 18, should be prepared to sing a song of their choice, according to a press release.
“Airabella, the Dancing Snowflake” was written by Jack Lines and first performed in 2005. It is the story of a snowflake who is obligated to teach everyone in the kingdom to dance, including a scary Yeti. There are penguins, ermines, winds, an otter, an eagle and a queen. All parts are open.
Performances will be April 4 and 5 at the Salida SteamPlant theater. Rehearsals will take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday afternoons.
For more information, call director Jerri Lines at 719-207-3460
