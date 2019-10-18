Cause for the Paws, Ark-Valley Humane Society’s annual fundraiser, will take place from 5-8 p.m. today at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The event will feature live music by Two Weeks in Fiji, food catered by Kalamatapit, drinks, raffle prizes and fundraising games.
Cause for the Paws is the biggest fundraising event of the year for AVHS, which helps care for more than 1,000 animals each year, a press release stated.
Tickets cost $15 per person in advance or $20 at the door.
Advance tickets are available at the Salida and Buena Vista chambers of commerce, Free the Monkey in Salida or Buena Vista, Salida SteamPlant box office and Ark-Valley Humane Society in Buena Vista.
For more information about Ark-Valley Humane Society, visit ark-valley.org or call 719-395-2737.
