by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
With the National Weather Service issuing winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings for most of the state Tuesday, Salida High School’s volleyball game at Atlas Preparatory School got pushed back a day.
The Lady Spartans were scheduled to play Atlas Tuesday evening in Colorado Springs. Now they will play at Atlas at 5 p.m. today instead.
The contest will be both teams’ final regular-season game of the year. Salida will take a 5-13 record into the game while Atlas (0-14) is still looking for its first win.
Salida will then compete Saturday at a tournament in Manitou Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.