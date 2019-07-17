by Guinne Stropes
Mail Staff Writer
The Canyonlands Fire was 90 percent contained as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mike Smith, public information officer with the Bureau of Land Management, said.
Smith said hot, dry weather prevented crews from the Wyoming and San Juan Hotshots from getting the fire completely contained.
“Hopefully by (today) we’ll have the fire 100 percent contained,” Smith said.
He said that, according to current knowledge, 50 acres of BLM land have burned, but fire crews are gathering GPS data to obtain an accurate measurement.
“We will have a more detailed report (today) about the damage,” he said.
The BLM reported that the fire, which started July 9, was likely caused by a lightning strike.
Smith said Wyoming and San Juan Hotshot fire crews will be pulling out today, and fire management will be handed back to the local BLM office.
He said approximately 43 people were camping on the mountain Tuesday night to continue to fight the fire.
The fire must be contained for 24 hours before the area is considered safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.