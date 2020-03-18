The Buena Vista board of trustees voted Wednesday to extend a local disaster emergency declaration until April 15 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wednesday afternoon meeting was called following town administrator Phillip Puckett's executive action Tuesday making the declaration. Per town code, Puckett's executive action was limited to 48 hours. Trustees will vote again in April on whether to extend the declaration again.
Mayor Duff Lacy expressed confidence that the declaration would be extended when that time comes, noting that the state order closing restaurants and bars currently extends through April 30.
Puckett said that the emergency declaration will allow the town to seek reimbursement later for expenses the town makes in handling the COVID-19 outbreak.
"It spells out our ability to carry out meeting remotely, such as what we're doing now. It also puts us on the county and state's radar in terms of having declared a local emergency and our ability to track our time and expenses that are being dedicated to this emergency so that potentially in the future we can get reimbursement," Puckett said.
"Getting into the beginning of this week, we saw Chaffee County, Salida declared a local emergency and now our county emergency manager, Rich Atkins, he is focused on helping us coordinate starting to track our time and resources so that we can get reimbursement later. So I felt it was in the best interest of town to make that declaration."
The board also set its official policy regarding virtual meetings, held through a video conference application called Zoom, expecting that Wednesday's meeting would not be the last held remotely.
Tuesday, March 24, the board will have its next regularly scheduled meeting remotely. Information on how to participate in the meeting through the Zoom app or by phone will be published with the meeting agenda.
From our sister paper the Chaffee County Times at www.chaffeecountytimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.