by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Salida’s water and sewer late fees, delinquent charges, termination shut-off fees and the termination of service due non-payment is temporarily suspended.
City council unanimously passed the resolution during the regular meeting Tuesday.
Drew Nelson, city administrator, said residents should still pay because their full bill will still apply, but they should not go about paying late fees.
The temporary suspension will last six months after the Salida’s state of emergency ends. Normally the city receives about $2,500 in monthly late fee charges, but council indicated they felt the suspension was necessary at this time.
Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that amends Chapter 6 of the municipal code regarding short term rentals.
The city received concerns from the short term lodging community that landlords with units located in C-1, C-2 and RMU zone districts would have to wait up to a year to apply for a permit to use their units as short term rentals despite the zones being “allowed use by right.”
The ordinance makes it so that short-term rental licenses in those zones can be obtained at any time during the year. A public hearing is set for April 21. Councilman Justin Critelli recused himself because his business is related to the issue.
Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that amends Article XIV of Chapter 2 of the code to change the title and functions of the recreation advisory board.
The changes were suggested by the recreation department’s Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PROST) master plan consultant.
The changes include increasing membership from five to seven, including out of city residents and addressing event advisement. A public hearing is set for April 21.
In other business, council unanimously passed a resolution that approves the use of electronic consent for ordinance, resolution, contract and other instrument signatures.
Council unanimously approved a resolution that adopts a city investment policy.
The policy covers the safety of investment principles, liquidity measures, and the list of investments that the city can legally invest in. The approved policy is slightly different from the original draft due to formatting issues.
Mayor P.T. Wood proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
During his COVID-19 update, Wood encouraged residents to wear face masks in public during essential trips. He also mentioned the city releasing guidelines regarding tourists and visitors.
Councilman Dan Shore said he has received suggestions to begin running out-of-state license plates to deter tourism. However, he said there are issues with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for running plates for non-valid reasons.
Due to technical difficulties with the citizen comment portion, Wood suggested having comments emailed to the city beforehand in future meetings where they will be read aloud and entered into the record to ensure the public’s opinions are being heard.
Councilman Harald Kasper said because the public is not able to attend in person, overly controversial issues should not be pushed for the time being.
Councilman Mike Pollock was absent.
The consent agenda was unanimously passed and included approval of:
• A specialized washing machine designed to clean Salida firefighters’ turnout gear.
• 20-year hangar-lease between Harriet Alexander Field and Harder-Diesslin Holdings LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.